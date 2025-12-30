Federal Judge Halts End of Deportation Protections for South Sudanese Nationals

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from terminating deportation protections for hundreds of South Sudanese nationals residing in the United States. The attorney action, led by U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston, marks a pivotal moment for immigrant rights.

South Sudan, plagued by conflict since breaking from Sudan in 2011, has been subject to the U.S. government's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) since that year. This designation shields eligible migrants from deportation and grants work authorization amidst ongoing humanitarian crises.

The court's decision follows a lawsuit highlighting alleged statutory violations by the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem, who moved to rescind TPS despite South Sudan's dire conditions. The ruling underscores the constitutional debate around federal immigration policy and humanitarian considerations.

