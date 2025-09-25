Structural reforms in GST are set to give new wings to India's growth story: PM Modi at UPITS.
PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:07 IST
Structural reforms in GST are set to give new wings to India's growth story: PM Modi at UPITS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS
Tax burden on people will reduce further as India's economy strengthens going ahead: PM Modi at UPITS.
India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating UPITS.
UPITS 2025: Showcasing the Surge of Uttar Pradesh's Economy and Entrepreneurship