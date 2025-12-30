Left Menu

President Murmu Launches AI Skilling Initiative with Skill India Mission

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a special programme under the SOAR initiative for AI readiness. Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this event underscores the government's focus on equipping the nation's workforce for an AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:38 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace the launch of a significant initiative aimed at boosting AI readiness across India. Scheduled for January 1, the event is part of the Skill India Mission's SOAR programme, targeting advancements in AI skills amongst the workforce.

Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the programme reflects the Indian government's commitment to preparing its workforce for the demands of an AI-driven economy. It includes awarding AI certificates to learners and launching the #SkillTheNation Challenge to encourage more youth to engage in tech-forward skilling programmes.

In collaboration with Google, the ministry will also host an 'AI for Beginners' session led by a global expert. This initiative not only celebrates India's technological advancements but also includes the virtual inauguration of an IGNOU Regional Centre, further promoting skill development in northern Odisha.

