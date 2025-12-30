Criminal Activity Declines in Telangana: A 2025 Report
Telangana's crime rate saw a 2.33% decline in 2025, with significant drops in cases of murder, rape, and kidnapping. The state's law enforcement effectively maintained order, despite a rise in road accidents and narcotics cases. Conviction rates improved, and cybercrime losses decreased notably.
Telangana experienced a marginal decrease in crime during 2025, with overall reports down by 2.33% compared to 2024, according to DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.
He highlighted a notable decline in murder, rape, and kidnapping cases, while the state's conviction rate rose by over 3%.
Despite a national rise in cybercrime, Telangana's financial losses due to such crimes fell by 21%, showcasing effective local measures. However, road accidents increased, though fatalities decreased. Narcotics cases also saw a concerning rise.
