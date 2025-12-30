Criminal Activity Declines in Telangana: A 2025 Report

Telangana experienced a marginal decrease in crime during 2025, with overall reports down by 2.33% compared to 2024, according to DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

He highlighted a notable decline in murder, rape, and kidnapping cases, while the state's conviction rate rose by over 3%.

Despite a national rise in cybercrime, Telangana's financial losses due to such crimes fell by 21%, showcasing effective local measures. However, road accidents increased, though fatalities decreased. Narcotics cases also saw a concerning rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)