Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Steer India to Strong T20 Finish

In a thrilling women's cricket match, captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a crucial 68 runs, helping India to a competitive 175 for seven against Sri Lanka. Despite a shaky start, Kaur, along with Amanjot Kaur and Arundhati Reddy, stabilized the innings. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari performed well with two wickets each.

In a display of exceptional leadership, India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led her team to a commendable end with a solid fifty, scoring 68 off 43 balls, against Sri Lanka in the final Women's T20 International.

Facing a challenging pitch after being sent in to bat, India struggled initially, finding themselves at 77 for five in just 11 overs. Harmanpreet's knock became the anchor for the team, ultimately taking them to 175 for seven in 20 overs.

Her efforts were supported by Amanjot Kaur and an explosive finish from Arundhati Reddy. On the bowling front, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari shared the spotlight, each claiming two wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

