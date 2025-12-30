Punjab Assembly Condemns VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for Restoration of MGNREGA

In a significant move, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the central government's implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced the existing MGNREGA. The assembly accused the BJP-led Centre of eroding livelihood opportunities for poor and Dalit laborers, terming it a 'deliberate conspiracy'.

The resolution, which was tabled by Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, calls for the immediate restoration of MGNREGA to its original form, protecting the rights and livelihoods of rural and marginalized communities. The House criticized the central government's actions as 'anti-poor' and an attack on the federal structure.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came under fire for remaining silent on the matter, with suspicions it might be attempting to realign with the BJP ahead of future elections. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the Centre of systematically dismantling MGNREGA, causing significant harm to Dalit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)