Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and must hand over its weapons, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:39 IST
Palestinian president, on video at UN, says despite two-year civilian suffering, 'we reject' Hamas attack on October 7, reports AP.
Palestinian President Abbas appears via video at UN General Assembly after US blocked his visa, reports AP.
