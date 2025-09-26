I pay homage to those who lost lives in rain-related incidents in Bengal: Amit Shah at Durga Puja inauguration in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
