Govt declares entire Manipur, except areas falling under 13 police stations in 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for 6 more months.
26-09-2025
- Country:
- India
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended for 6 months in Nagaland's 9 districts and also 21 police stations in 5 other districts: MHA order.
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months, also in 3 police stations in one more district: Order.