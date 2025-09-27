Left Menu

DMK promised to establish airport in Karur, but now has urged Centre to set up airport, says actor Vijay in Karur.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:31 IST
DMK promised to establish airport in Karur, but now has urged Centre to set up airport, says actor Vijay in Karur.
  • Country:
  • India

DMK promised to establish airport in Karur, but now has urged Centre to set up airport, says actor Vijay in Karur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. We lost last two games because we made more mistakes: Agha.

India vs Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. We lost last two ga...

 Global
2
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: Bridging Clean City Gaps

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: Bridging Clean City Gaps

 India
3
Iran's Diplomatic Recall Amid Sanctions Tensions Escalates

Iran's Diplomatic Recall Amid Sanctions Tensions Escalates

 Iran
4
Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025