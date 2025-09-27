''Police please help,'' says TVK chief Vijay at Karur rally as a child appears to go missing, several faint in crowd, ambulances arrive.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
