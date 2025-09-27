Those feared dead due to stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's rally in TN include couple of children.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Those feared dead due to stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's rally in TN include couple of children.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Vijay
- rally
- Tamil Nadu
- actor
- politician
- tragedy
- children
- safety
- crowd management
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Contractors Allege Doubling of Commission Under Congress Rule
Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal Involving Actor Dulquer Salmaan Unfolds
Tragedy in Dayalpur: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
Tragedy Strikes at GPIL Plant: Six Fatalities Prompt Internal Probe
DMK promised to establish airport in Karur, but now has urged Centre to set up airport, says actor Vijay in Karur.