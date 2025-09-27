After hospitalisation of several persons, police resort to baton-charge in Karur to drive away crowd who gathered to witness Vijay's rally.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
After hospitalisation of several persons, police resort to baton-charge in Karur to drive away crowd who gathered to witness Vijay's rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Karur
- rally
- police
- bahon-charge
- hospitalisation
- crowd
- public event
- chaos
- actor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Information from Karur worrisome,' says CM Stalin on stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, hospitalisation of several people.
Ministers, top officials, police officers rush to Karur, where several persons are feared dead after fainting at Vijay's overcrowded rally.
At least 10 persons, including children, feared dead due to stampede-like situation in Vijay's heavily crowded rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.
Crowd Chaos: Rally Turns to Rescue Operation
At overcrowded Karur rally, several TVK workers faint, Vijay halts his speech briefly, offers water bottles to cadres.