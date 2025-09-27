Vijay rally stampede: TN CM Stalin says he has ordered best care to all those admitted in hospitals.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijay rally stampede: TN CM Stalin says he has ordered best care to all those admitted in hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- rally
- stampede
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- hospital
- medical care
- incident
- investigation
- crowd control
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TVK chief Vijay condoles stampede deaths, says he prays for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.
36 persons, including 8 children, 16 women, died at stampede in TVK chief Vijay's rally held at Karur: TN CM Stalin.
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh each to families of 36 persons killed in stampede at Vijay's rally.
TN CM Stalin condoles stampede deaths at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally.
Leaving for Karur tonight to meet kin of deceased, those being treated in hospitals: TN CM Stalin.