Indian team will receive Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 01:19 IST
Indian team will receive Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- cricket
- Asia Cup
- trophy
- Emirates
- Khalid Al Zarooni
- victory
- sports
- Indian team
- ECB
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy and Triumph: India's Asia Cup Victory Overshadows Diplomatic Tensions
India Clinches Asia Cup with Thrilling Victory over Pakistan
Rinku Singh's One-Ball Triumph: Seals India’s Asia Cup Victory
India Claims Asia Cup Triumph with Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan
India win Asia Cup with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in thrilling final.