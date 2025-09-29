Invoking Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to give us access to Zubeen death case details, help bring back accused: Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Invoking Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to give us access to Zubeen death case details, help bring back accused: Himanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pursuing Justice: Assam's MLAT Bid in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Case
Assam govt requests MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?
Torchlight Rally: Motok Community Demands Justice
Kota Couple's Ordeal in Bali: A Fight for Justice