Trump and Netanyahu say they've agreed to a plan to end the war in Gaza but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept terms, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:32 IST
Trump says Israel has 'full backing' of US to take steps to defeat Hamas if it doesn't accept proposed peace deal, reports AP.
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.