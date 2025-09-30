Left Menu

At least 65 students are presumed buried under the rubble of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia, reports AP.

PTI | Sidoarjo | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:10 IST
At least 65 students are presumed buried under the rubble of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia, reports AP.

At least 65 students are presumed buried under the rubble of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

 Global
2
Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

 India
3
Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

 Japan
4
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025