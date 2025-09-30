Left Menu

I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you soon, says actor Vijay in video message.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST
I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you soon, says actor Vijay in video message.
  • Country:
  • India

I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you soon, says actor Vijay in video message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Orders Judicial Training Amid Bail Order Controversy

Supreme Court Orders Judicial Training Amid Bail Order Controversy

 India
2
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: No Alliance with BJP for Statehood

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: No Alliance with BJP for Statehood

 India
3
Rainfall of 1089.9 mm over east and northeast India this monsoon season was second lowest since 1901: IMD.

Rainfall of 1089.9 mm over east and northeast India this monsoon season was ...

 India
4
Kerala's ESG Policy: A New Dawn for Sustainable Investments

Kerala's ESG Policy: A New Dawn for Sustainable Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025