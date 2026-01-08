Air Chief Visits NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, Hails Youth as Pillars of Nation-Building

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at Delhi Cantt on January 8, reaffirming the Armed Forces’ confidence in India’s youth as drivers of national unity, discipline, and service.

The Air Chief reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets drawn from all three wings—Army, Navy, and Air Force—followed by a spirited band display by girl cadets from Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, Rajasthan. He also inspected the Flag Area, creatively curated by cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, highlighting themes of social awareness, national integration, and civic responsibility. The visit concluded with a tour of the NCC Hall of Fame, showcasing the organisation’s legacy and contributions to the nation.

“India’s Youth Are a National Strength”

Addressing the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh expressed strong confidence in the youth of India and lauded the transformative role of the NCC in nation-building. He described NCC as a crucible for shaping disciplined, patriotic, and value-driven citizens, noting its unmatched national footprint.

“With over 20 lakh cadets, including nearly 40 per cent girl cadets, NCC stands as the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world,” he said, highlighting its inclusive character and growing role in leadership development.

The CAS also appreciated the active participation of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, as well as their contributions to promoting key government initiatives and community outreach programmes across the country.

Nationalism Beyond the Uniform

Urging cadets to carry the values of service beyond ceremonial duties, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that nationalism must be practised in everyday life, not just worn as a uniform. He encouraged the cadets to pursue excellence with a “never say die” attitude, resilience, and continuous self-improvement.

Highlighting the prestige of the Republic Day Camp, he congratulated the cadets for earning the opportunity to represent their respective directorates at RDC 2026, calling it a recognition of dedication, discipline, and merit.

Cultural Showcase of India’s Diversity

The visit concluded with an enthralling cultural programme presented by NCC cadets, featuring group songs, ballet, and group dance performances that reflected the rich cultural diversity and unity of India. The performances were widely appreciated by the Air Chief Marshal and other distinguished guests present at the event.

A Call to Action for India’s Youth

As preparations intensify for Republic Day 2026, the visit underscores the NCC’s expanding role as a leadership pipeline for the Armed Forces, civil services, and community leadership. Educational institutions, parents, and young citizens are encouraged to engage with the NCC ecosystem to foster discipline, civic responsibility, and a lifelong commitment to national service.

With leaders from the Armed Forces reaffirming their trust in youth leadership, NCC continues to stand at the intersection of patriotism, discipline, and nation-building.