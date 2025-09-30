Most parts of India, barring some areas in northwest region, expected to receive above normal rainfall from October to December: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:04 IST
Most parts of India, barring some areas in northwest region, expected to receive above normal rainfall from October to December: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
