Leader of Opposition Palaniswami asks if TN govt's views on stampede will not influence inquiry panel set up to look into tragedy.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
