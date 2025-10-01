Unity in diversity has always been soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken: PM Modi at RSS centenary celebrations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Unity in diversity has always been soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken: PM Modi at RSS centenary celebrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- India
- unity
- RSS
- diversity
- celebration
- strength
- development
- progress
- nation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unwavering faith of RSS volunteers in democracy, constitutional bodies never led to bitterness; gave strength to resist Emergency:PM Modi.
Mumbai's Dussehra: Real vs Fake Shiv Sena Celebrations Unveiled
South Korea's Defense Strategy: Strengthening Security Through Innovation
Indian Navy’s Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Kenya
Navy Giants Unite: INS Imphal and USS Gridley Strengthen Ties in Arabian Sea