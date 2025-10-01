TVK announces temporarily postponing actor and party chief Vijay's rallies scheduled over next two weeks.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:37 IST
TVK announces temporarily postponing actor and party chief Vijay's rallies scheduled over next two weeks.
