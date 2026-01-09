Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak was on Friday sworn in as the 18th Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan here.

The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended the name of Justice Sonak, who was serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court, as the new Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC.

Justice Sonak assumed charge after incumbent Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan demitted office on January 8, upon attaining the age of 62 years.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The new chief justice was accorded a warm welcome by senior officials upon his arrival at the Birsa Munda airport here on Thursday.

Justice Sonak was appointed as a judge of Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013 and is due to retire on November 27, 2026.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, their high court counterparts demit office at the age of 62.

