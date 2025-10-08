Congress leader said a country prevented India's military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai terror attack; party should clarify: PM Modi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader said a country prevented India's military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai terror attack; party should clarify: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise: TMC and BJP Clash in Tripura
Modi Criticizes Congress over 26/11 Response, Celebrates Mumbai Development Initiatives
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Attack in West Bengal
Modi Challenges Congress on 26/11 Response