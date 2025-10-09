Supreme Court Bar Association terminates membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw shoe at CJI.
Supreme Court Bar Association terminates membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw shoe at CJI.
An attempt to hurl shoe towards Chief Justice of India is highly condemnable, says AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Man in lawyer’s robe hurls shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings in Supreme Court: Lawyers.