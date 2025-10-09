India to bat first after South Africa wins toss and elects to bowl in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match in Visakhapatnam.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:38 IST
