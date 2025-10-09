Left Menu

India witnessing 20 billion transactions worth Rs 25 lakh cr through UPI every month: PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:23 IST
India witnessing 20 billion transactions worth Rs 25 lakh cr through UPI every month: PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.

India witnessing 20 billion transactions worth Rs 25 lakh cr through UPI every month: PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Refutes Allegations of Vandalism at TMC Office

BJP Refutes Allegations of Vandalism at TMC Office

 India
2
Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed

Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed

 Nepal
3
Tragic Demise Sparks Demand for Justice in IPS Officer’s Case

Tragic Demise Sparks Demand for Justice in IPS Officer’s Case

 India
4
Shubman Gill: Leading India's Cricket with Ease and Excellence

Shubman Gill: Leading India's Cricket with Ease and Excellence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025