PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulates him on progress made under US President Trump's Gaza peace plan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
