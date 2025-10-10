SP Group chief Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry reiterates calls for Tata Sons listing to bring transparency amid infighting within Tata Trusts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:47 IST
SP Group chief Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry reiterates calls for Tata Sons listing to bring transparency amid infighting within Tata Trusts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shapoorji
- Pallonji
- Mistry
- Tata
- Sons
- transparency
- listing
- infighting
- Tata Trusts
- corporate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour
Call for Tata Sons Public Listing: SP Group Pushes for Transparency
Call for Tata Sons' Public Listing to Bolster Transparency and Trust
Navigating Federal Ties: Lessons from India's Political Framework
Rajasthan's New Cooperative Code: A Reform for Transparency and Growth