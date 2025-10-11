Govt's effort is to reduce cost of production and boost farmers' income, says PM Modi at agri event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:46 IST
Govt's effort is to reduce cost of production and boost farmers' income, says PM Modi at agri event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- agriculture
- event
- farmers
- income
- production
- cost
- government
- boost
- sustainability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pulses mission is necessary to reduce India's import dependency by enhancing domestic production: PM Modi.
Tennis Star's Four-Year Ban: The Costly Consequence of a Kiss
Clooney Captures Fame's Costs in 'Jay Kelly'
Federal Reserve Delays Key Industrial Production Report
Unleashing 'Storm': Hrithik Roshan Ventures Into Streaming Production