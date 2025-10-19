UP Tourism, Ayodhya admin, Saryu Arti Samiti set world record for most people (2,128) performing simultaneous aarti: Guinness official.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
UP Tourism, Ayodhya admin, Saryu Arti Samiti set world record for most people (2,128) performing simultaneous aarti: Guinness official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tourism
- Ayodhya
- Arti Samiti
- Saryu
- Guinness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
26 lakh diyas lit at Ayodhya Deepotsav, making it new world record: Guinness official SKY SKY
'Lamps being lit where bullets were fired': Yogi hits out at Oppn after opening Deepotsav in Ayodhya
Yogi has raised Ayodhya to pinnacle of devotion; seers hail CM amid festive fervour
'Lamps being lit where bullets were fired': Yogi hits out at Oppn after opening Deepotsav in Ayodhya
UP: Deepotsav celebration begins with Ramayana-themed tableau procession in Ayodhya