Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at Centre, state's per capita income lowest; farmers remain poor, claims Tejashwi.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at Centre, state's per capita income lowest; farmers remain poor, claims Tejashwi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA govt working for overall development of Bihar; Makhana Board set up by Centre to increase farmers' income: Nadda in Patepur rally.
Red Alert Winds in Canterbury: Minister Urges Farmers and Foresters to Prioritize Safety
SOPA Urges Ban on GM Soybean Meal Imports to Protect Farmers
Germany Eyes Revenue Surge Amid Economic Growth Expectations
Argentina's Economic Growth: Slightly Below Expectations