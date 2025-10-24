Hegseth says US is sending an aircraft carrier to Latin America in major escalation of military buildup in the region, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:22 IST
