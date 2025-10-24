Left Menu

Hegseth says US is sending an aircraft carrier to Latin America in major escalation of military buildup in the region, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:22 IST
Hegseth says US is sending an aircraft carrier to Latin America in major escalation of military buildup in the region, reports AP.

Hegseth says US is sending an aircraft carrier to Latin America in major escalation of military buildup in the region, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025