Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi 100 per cent Pakistani agent, he has been planted by foreign power, alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:03 IST
