India believes Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Malaysia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
