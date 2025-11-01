Sacred Sengol (sceptre) inspires Parliament and galleries of new Parliament connect world to legacy of India's democracy: PM Modi.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:55 IST
Sacred Sengol (sceptre) inspires Parliament and galleries of new Parliament connect world to legacy of India's democracy: PM Modi.
