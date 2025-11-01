Bihar contributed so much to country's growth, but state was not developed as it should have been: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Begusarai.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar contributed so much to country's growth, but state was not developed as it should have been: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Begusarai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Andhra Pradesh Temple: Congress Calls for Swift Action
Trinamool Congress MP's Protest for Matua Community Rights
Deleting voters' names in Bihar amounts to breach of rights, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai, referring to SIR.
NDA govt played divisive politics, propagated fake nationalism, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Begusarai.
Privatisation rampant in NDA rule, PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar.