Kidnapping became industry during 'jungle raaj', ransom used to be settled at then CM's house, alleges Nadda in Bihar.
PTI | Siwan | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Kidnapping became industry during 'jungle raaj', ransom used to be settled at then CM's house, alleges Nadda in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hefty Ransom Secures UAE Hostages in Mali
Hefty Ransom Frees UAE Hostages from Mali Insurgents
RJD-Congress manifesto a rate chart; their promises are for 'rangdaari', ransom, corruption, loot, alleges PM in Bihar.
Data made cheaper so that youths remain busy on social media, otherwise they will sit on dharna outside PM, Bihar CM's houses, claims Rahul.
Four persons from Gujarat, held hostage in Iran for ransom while on their way to Australia, return home: Police.