Modi roaming in Bihar like it's family wedding, he can be seen only during polls; otherwise he remains abroad, alleges Kharge in Vaishali.
PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:41 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
