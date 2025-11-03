Modi was Gujarat CM for 13.5 years, country's PM for 12 years; couldn't develop either, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar's Vaishali.
PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi was Gujarat CM for 13.5 years, country's PM for 12 years; couldn't develop either, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar's Vaishali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- development
- Kharge
- Gujarat
- Prime Minister
- India
- politics
- Vaishali
- Bihar
- Congress
Advertisement