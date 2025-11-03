Only Indian citizens have right to nation's resources, Cong-RJD jump in to protect infiltrators whenever BJP takes steps against them: PM.
PTI | Katihar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
