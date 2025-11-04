423 companies inked pacts for Rs 1.80 lakh cr investment in Bihar during business summit: Amit Shah at poll rally in Motihari.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
423 companies inked pacts for Rs 1.80 lakh cr investment in Bihar during business summit: Amit Shah at poll rally in Motihari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Economic Growth: Britain's Path to Overcoming Challenges
Revamping Business Rates: A Step Toward Economic Growth
Approval for new airport at Raxaul given, auditorium to be built at Motihari: Amit Shah at Bihar rally.
If NDA retains power in Bihar, each district to get one engineering, one medical college in next 5 years: Amit Shah at Motihari rally.
Murders, loots, kidnappings, extortion will be common in Bihar again if you make mistake on Nov 6 voting day: Amit Shah at Motihari rally.