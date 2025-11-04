Bihar today has all infra that should have been in place 50 yrs ago; Cong obstructed growth before 'dark era' of RJD rule: Adityanath.
PTI | Lakhisarai | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar today has all infra that should have been in place 50 yrs ago; Cong obstructed growth before 'dark era' of RJD rule: Adityanath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- infrastructure
- development
- Adityanath
- Congress
- RJD
- politics
- growth
- evolution
- progress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Targets Dynastic Politics; Pledges Increased Farmer Aid
Over 20 sugar mills closed during RJD rule in Bihar; we will revive these units, set up five more: Amit Shah at Bettiah rally.
Political Firestorm: Osama Shahabuddin's Entry into Bihar Politics Sparks Controversy
Champaran is witness to how Bihar's land remained blood-soaked during RJD's 'jungle raj': Amit Shah at poll rally in Bettiah.
Bihar earlier didn't see implementation of welfare schemes due to appropriation of funds by those practicising dynasty politics: Adityanath.