We have to ensure that NDA gets votes of all women: PM Modi in his 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' address to BJP women workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
