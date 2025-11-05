Donald Trump, I have four words for you; turn the volume up: Zohran Mamdani.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:21 IST
Today we have spoken in a clear voice; hope is alive: Zohran Mamdani after winning New York mayoral election.
Future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty: Zohran Mamdani.