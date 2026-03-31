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Haryana's Governance: From Promises to Action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state's commitment to fulfilling election promises through a transparent and accountable governance model. At the Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026 event in Tosham, Saini assures that despite global uncertainties, Haryana maintains stability in essential supplies and continues to push development goals forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:58 IST
Haryana's Governance: From Promises to Action
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state's commitment to actualizing electoral promises with transparency and accountability under the BJP-led government since 2014. At the Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026 event in Tosham, Saini stated that the administration is focused on delivering results swiftly and efficiently, ensuring every pledge is honored.

Addressing recent global tensions and their effects, the Chief Minister reassured the populace of stability, citing ample supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG across over 4,000 facilities in Haryana. Saini also paid homage to former leaders, acknowledging their foundational contributions to the state's progress, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Reflecting on past leadership, Saini noted the visionary impact of Chaudhary Bansi Lal in transforming Tosham's arid lands through innovative irrigation efforts. Emphasizing continued development under Modi's guidance, he reiterated a commitment to equitable growth and transparency, citing progress on multiple electoral commitments as evidence of the government's dedication to its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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