Rahul Gandhi targeting constitutional bodies, like EC, without any basis, claims Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Bihar's Gayaji.
PTI | Gayaji | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi targeting constitutional bodies, like EC, without any basis, claims Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Bihar's Gayaji.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Opponents in Bihar Rally
Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath Singh at Bihar rally.
White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity
Operation Sindoor halted; if terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly: Rajnath Singh at Bihar rally.
Approval for new airport at Raxaul given, auditorium to be built at Motihari: Amit Shah at Bihar rally.