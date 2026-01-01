EU Urges De-escalation Amid Tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra

The European Union has raised alarms over recent developments in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra. These tensions, according to EU officials, pose significant threats to the broader Gulf region.

In an official statement released Wednesday, an EU spokesperson called for urgent de-escalation measures. The statement highlighted the necessity of avoiding actions that could further destabilize Yemen and its surroundings.

The European Union reiterated its steadfast support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The EU spokesperson also expressed continued backing for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government in their efforts to maintain stability.