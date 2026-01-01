Left Menu

EU Urges De-escalation Amid Tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra

The European Union has expressed concern over recent tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra provinces, warning of potential risks to the Gulf region. The EU emphasizes the need for de-escalation and reaffirms its commitment to Yemen's unity and sovereignty, supporting its Presidential Leadership Council and Government.

Updated: 01-01-2026 03:02 IST
EU Urges De-escalation Amid Tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra
The European Union has raised alarms over recent developments in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra. These tensions, according to EU officials, pose significant threats to the broader Gulf region.

In an official statement released Wednesday, an EU spokesperson called for urgent de-escalation measures. The statement highlighted the necessity of avoiding actions that could further destabilize Yemen and its surroundings.

The European Union reiterated its steadfast support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The EU spokesperson also expressed continued backing for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government in their efforts to maintain stability.

